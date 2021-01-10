Horoscope for Today: Here is What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Your usual confidence is likely to waiver today and you will find yourself a little indecisive when it comes to important matters. It is better to err on the side of caution, especially when it comes to financial decisions.

Taurus: Today will be a confusing day as your professional stars are shining bright, but personal relationships will struggle. Especially when it comes to parents. Try to resolve things calmly and don’t let anger and frustration escalate the argument.

Gemini: You will be running high on emotions today. Any decision taken under the emotional influence may cause you to regret things in the future, especially long-term. Take a step back and analyse the prospect logically even if your emotions tell you just go with it.

Cancer: You have been worried for some time due to financial matters but today is going to be a good day. You will find yourself in an upbeat mood and it will reflect positively on both your professional and personal life.

Leo: Buckle in because today is going to be a long, hard day. Your will find yourself entwined in never-ending tasks at work and even at home. But don’t get demotivated, today is a day full of important steps towards a better future.

Virgo: If you have been considering a new partnership in business then think again. This may not be the right time for you to be partnering up with someone. Try working on your own for a while because that’s where you shine the best.

Libra: Your habit of risk-taking will pay out well today. There are chances of promotion at work as your seniors will take note of your achievements. But be aware, with great success comes greater animosity from people around you.

Scorpio: Life will be throwing lemons at you today but you know how to make lemonades. Keep a calm head and you will be able to tackle the multiple challenges that lie ahead of you today.

Sagittarius: It is a positive day for you if you run your own business. Expect positive outcomes from long-term projects. A professional friend will need your sage advice today.

Capricorn: You will be acting as a problem solver at home today as there are many arguments and misunderstandings that will happen. Be the peacemaker and lead everyone to happiness.

Aquarius: It will be a very busy day for you. The day will be occupied by work thoughts and expect a social call with old friends towards the evening.

Pisces: Keep your bags packed as there is some travelling in your near future. You will break the monotony of work today and have a relaxed day with friends and loved ones.