Horoscope for Today: Here is What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Today will be a relaxed day with more emphasis on hobbies and friends than work. This is both positive as well as negative. You will get some much needed relaxation but don’t let it hamper your work schedule.

Taurus: Be very careful of your health today as the stars suggest some negativity in your physical wellbeing. Avoid mental stress as well as physical strain today.

Gemini: Brace yourself today for an emotional roller coaster. From home life to work, you will be confronted with a lot of emotional decisions. Just try to keep a level head and don’t let the anxiety take over.

Cancer: It will be a day of religious and spiritual awakening. You will find your being drawn towards the mystical aspects of life and seek some solace in religion.

Leo: Get ready for a long day of activities. You will have an enjoyable and fun filled day which will be a much needed break you deserve.

Virgo: While it’s not good to dwell on the past, it can be helpful to look back and learn from successes and mistakes. Today will be a contemplative day and will help you find roads toward future successes.

Libra: Be very aware on the work front today as someone will likely betray you or try to bring you down. Take extra care while making negotiations and important business decisions.

Scorpio: You have wanted to renovate your home for quite some time now and today is good day to start. You will find yourself in a creative mood and it will help you with your new plans.

Sagittarius: While it’s good to support those around you, it’s also important to appreciate yourself. You will find yourself in self-care mood today. Enjoy a “me-day” and let it pave path for a more relaxed tomorrow.

Capricorn: The day will be full of fiscal mischiefs as you will end up spending a lot of money on things you probably don’t need. Though your finances are going steady, but take care with spending.

Aquarius: Expect appreciation on the work front today. Toward the evening, expect a visit or call from a long-lost friend.

Pisces: It will be a stressful day for Pisces. Especially fuelled by arguments at both the workplace and home. Try calming meditation and don’t let the arguments get out of hand.