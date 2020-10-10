Horoscope for Today: Here's What is in Store for You

Aries: Don’t be stressed because you have tasks to complete. Take care of yourself and prioritise your peace of mind. Go out for a walk and pamper yourself.

Taurus: Today, you might feel creatively inspired and that inspiration will make you feel like you can take on the world. You should go with the flow and do your best.

Gemini: The day might see some unexpected guests visiting your home. You may enjoy their company but don’t stretch the party.

Cancer: It is expected that you might meet a new person today. However, don’t engage with them immediately. You will get your chances to get to know them.

Leo: You might realise today that you have been careless with your money and that is now halting your current plans of purchasing a desired item. Be patient and you will get what you desire.

Virgo: The day might get frustrating as you will find that your partner is not sharing their emotions with you. Try to understand your partner and let them take their time.

Libra: You might not feel physically fit today. It is important that you take this as an indication to give yourself a break from the daily routine.

Scorpio: Know the facts of a situation before passing your judgment. You might feel that your partner is taking interest in someone else but things are not necessarily how they seem.

Sagittarius: There are changes expected to take place at the home front. You might feel disoriented because of the mess but keep yourself focused and things will be fine.

Capricorn: Some long-lost acquaintance, who you are indifferent to, might call you today. You will have to hold the conversation, regardless of your feelings about the person on the other end.

Aquarius: You will have the realisation that your concerns about money were baseless. This could make you feel relaxed but you will still cross-check your financial details to be sure.

Pisces: In the absence of your partner, you might feel insecure today. In order to overcome these insecurities, you need to find a distraction.