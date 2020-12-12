Horoscope for Today: It’s a Lucky Day for Gemini; What’s in Store for Others

Aries: Something that has been stressing you out for a while might finally resolve today. You will show love and appreciation for your loved one. However, you may have an issue with a close friend.

Taurus: The day ahead will bring some anxiety that will leave you feeling overwhelmed. Remember everything passes, and so will this day of worry. Have a moment of intimacy with your partner to alleviate your worries.

Gemini: Today will feel like a specially lucky day. Things will finally go the way you want. You will let go of your usual shy attitude and open up with the people around you.

Cancer: People around will realise your true potential, especially on the work front. Expect appreciation from colleagues and bosses.

Leo: You can reach great heights if you have faith in your own talents. Loosen up the anxiety and trust in your skills to deliver the result. Don’t sell yourself short and believe in your ideas.

Virgo: You will have a hard look at your relationships today and feel differently about them. You will be confused emotionally and be torn between choices. Trust your instincts and choose the side of logic, not emotions.

Libra: It will be a long and you will spend half of it pretending to convince people you are doing your best. You don’t have to say yes to everything or please everyone. Focus some of that energy on you and your own happiness.

Scorpio: Expect to have some sudden expenses today. Though the expenses would be for your family so don’t sweat it. A heavyweight that has been weighing you down at work will finally be lifted.

Sagittarius: Expect a business-related trip. The event will have a positive effect on your professional life. Be vocal, share your thoughts and ideas and don’t hesitate to take a lead.

Capricorn: You are thinking too much about pleasing your family than following your own dreams. Try to explore more areas of your interest and think about what truly makes you happy. You will feel very creative today and use this opportunity to fuel more dreams.

Aquarius: There might be a moment of unease at work but expect it to be solved with relative ease. Be careful about the information you receive and also about the information you choose to share with people.

Pisces: Expect to meet an old acquaintance or family member today. Some socialisation is expected towards the evening. You will have a good day at work and come up with imaginative solutions to a work problem.