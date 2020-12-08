Horoscope for Today: Read about Today’s Prediction

Aries: It is likely that you will feel tired today and it would be better for you to stay indoors. There is not just physical stress but also mental weariness pulling you down today.

Taurus: A feeling that there are secrets in the family will make you feel uneasy. You might want to try to make the situation better with your warmth but this is one of those times where you can’t make the situation better.

Gemini: People around might be saying things that they don’t really mean. You will be confronted with rumours about someone. Use your judgment to discard such misinformation.

Cancer: Do not blindly trust people when it comes to money. You have realised that there is something odd about the books. Trust your instinct and find out the reality.

Leo: Instead of forcing yourself to socialise, listen to your body and stay indoors. This is not the time for you to meet people. Take comfort foods and rest today.

Virgo: It is not recommended to lash out at those who are responsible for the emotional scars you are carrying. Instead, keep your cool and communicate how you feel politely.

Libra: Some painful memories of the past might resurface and you would need to let it out today. Release the past by finding yourself a corner where you can cry it out and learn to let go.

Scorpio: It is likely that someone you are trusting is not being truthful to you. You should not doubt everyone but do try to find the indicators of deception around you to find out the person betraying you.

Sagittarius: Don’t listen to the gossip or make any comments that can land you in trouble. People are trying to misguide you to turn certain situations beneficial for them.

Capricorn: Avoid entering a legal contract today. It may have clauses which you may not understand and that could be used against you in the future.

Aquarius: You should not try to make any negotiations or enter agreements today when it comes to money because the day does not look favourable.

Pisces: There are signs that you might meet a new person and your instinct will tell you that the person is not trustworthy. Trust your instinct and don’t allow the person to get too close to you.