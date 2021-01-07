Horoscope for Today: Read What’s in Store for You

Aries: You will have to lie low and let things unfold in front of you. Although it might confuse you today, soon the doubt will subside.

Taurus: you will be greatly governed by your emotions. Try to reign in the sentimentality so that your plans are not affected by them.

Gemini: believe in yourself and spend the day on a light note with friends and family.

Cancer: Use the fire in you to do something productive so that your urge to benefit those unfortunate than you amounts to solid work. Long-pending tasks can be accomplished today.

Leo: You are bound to reconnect with an old acquaintance today. There will be a blast of emotional energy in you. Put into use as long-forgotten relations come to the surface today.

Virgo: It is the correct time to let go of the conventional ways of doing things as these failed to yield results. Take a pause to introspect and plan your new approach.

Libra: Let meditation and yoga be a warm embrace as pressure from work and other stress engulfs you from all sides. Remember to smile and spread love.

Scorpio: Show that you care for your near and dear ones by taking initiative. Things are going good on both the professional and personal front. Now all you need is a bit of effort.

Sagittarius: Your business is likely to reach great heights. Keep working towards it but do not lose confidence. You have what it takes to succeed.

Capricorn: Your intuition will be strong and your sensitivity will be heightened. Feel free to spread your wings into the imagination but keep hold with the ground to return to reality.

Aquarius: Even if things do not seem to go smoothly, remember it is upon you to make you happy. Grit your teeth and get done with the stressful tasks and then reward yourself with some refreshment.

Pisces: Be as clear in your communication as possible because your patience can be tested. Hold on to the impulse of lashing out and calmly explain your end.