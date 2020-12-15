Horoscope for Today: Read What’s in Store for You

Aries: You should try to control your scattered thoughts and concentrate on finishing the tasks in hand. Make a realistic plan of what all you can achieve in the coming days.

Taurus: Share your emotions with your loved ones earlier in the day because you will feel too exhausted to communicate anything by the end of the day. Overcome hurdles by taking a well-calculated approach.

Gemini: It seems that by the end of the day, you will discover that it is easier to get to the heart of the issue which is bothering you. You will be honest and realistic and that will solve many problems.

Cancer: You should not be taking any major financial decisions today. Your emotions are dominating your ability to find an answer so it’s best to keep them under control.

Leo: It might be hard for you to connect with anyone on a deep and meaningful level today. You need to take a more disciplined approach towards your projects to finish your work in time.

Virgo: Use your ability to keep things light as you do multiple tasks in a day. As the day progresses, you will feel less enthusiastic.

Libra: Things will start falling in place after the sunset. Your loved ones will become more sensitive to your needs. You will be spending the evening with a loved one.

Scorpio: In the morning, you will be feeling more relaxed. Things will move easily however, towards the evening, you will feel that there are added hurdles in whatever you want to do.

Sagittarius: You will remain busy throughout the day but it seems that the evening will be a silent one, spent peacefully at home. If there are any tasks that require discipline, you should wait until tonight.

Capricorn: Don’t overdo the gossip tonight as people will feel bored. Let your partner know how you feel about them. This will make your bond with your partner stronger.

Aquarius: When there is a possibility that an argument will get intense, it is better to withdraw yourself from the situation. Speak your mind when you can see that others will listen to you patiently.

Pisces: You might not feel comfortable sharing your emotions with everyone. Focus your energy on yourself and not on what others feel about you.