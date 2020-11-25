Horoscope for Today: Scorpio Will Find Strength; Check What's Yours

Aries: Be prepared to face some attacks today but do not lose your cool. Others are feeling things way too emotionally and they are aggressive about it. You need to maintain peace.

Taurus: People around you might behave selfishly and that will make you upset. However, you have to understand that sometimes, it is a healthy decision for people to put themselves first.

Gemini: Your strong and aggressive emotions today will make you feel energised. You will feel stirred because of the energy present in the air today.

Cancer: If someone close to you is feeling sad, it is not necessary for you to feel the same. Your energy is high today and it is suggested that you keep it this way.

Leo: Instead of worrying about the consequences, just say what you have to and deal with the rest. It seems like others will have a strong response too so you better be prepared for it.

Virgo: It is possible that your opinions might become the topic of conversation today. You can feel free to share your enlightened thoughts with others.

Libra: Your perspective might make others look at things from a new lens. You should reveal your innermost emotions to others so that they can make an informed decision.

Scorpio: Make use of your strengths, Scorpio. On a day like this, not just your physical strength but inner strength will also be required. People might feel surprised to see you in this form.

Sagittarius: Silence is required for you to get through this day. People are not interested in knowing your struggles. Better accept things because they will happen no matter what you say.

Capricorn: Doing everything yourself will only make you feel burdened. It is time to delegate responsibilities and be a little aggressive in your approach.

Aquarius: There are people around who might make some hurtful comments. If you decide to face them, make sure your sensitive nature becomes your strength, not weakness.

Pisces: You are more suited to be in powerful and leadership positions. You will find the confidence and physical strength to take control of the situation.