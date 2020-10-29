Horoscope for Today: See What’s in Store for You

Aries: The day will be productive and you will finally finish a project that you were working on for some time. The results will recharge your energy and you would like to work on another task right away.

Taurus: This is your day to relax and conserve your energy. You will experience that reduction in energy will also mean more peace for you.

Gemini: If you are waiting for an important call, it might come today. You will feel energised after the conversation and will look forward to completing your next goal.

Cancer: After a long time, you will not have urgent tasks to finish. Stress will be released today because you will be spending significant time with your family. This will make you more focussed and clear-headed.

Leo: You will experience security and stability in a romantic relationship. This day will be a special one and you will look back to it if you ever feel insecure in your relationship.

Virgo: It is one of those days when you’d like to shun responsibilities and do something fun. You can do that if there is nothing urgent that requires your attention.

Libra: You will be speaking to the people living around you as there is some issue of common interest that might surface. This conversation will make you feel good because most of you are on the same page about resolving this.

Scorpio: It seems that a work-related opportunity will come to you today. If you focus thoroughly and give your best over the next month then it will be beneficial for you.

Sagittarius: The day looks good learning wise because your brain is quite active and sharp today. You will grasp concepts easily and it is suggested that you try to push your limits today as far as education is concerned.

Capricorn: You will have to trust your intuition for making any finance related decision. It is suggested that whatever decision you want to make should be done today.

Aquarius: It is probable that you are discussing a business opportunity with a new friend. Do not be hesitant and consider it seriously.

Pisces: Your personal relationships will be easygoing. You will have a practical perspective towards your tasks now and that will help you to finish them without worrying about them.