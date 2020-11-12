Horoscope for Today: Serious Day for Gemini; Read Yours

Aries: You have a calming personality and that has helped many of your friends. Today you will be thinking if you should make a career using this talent.

Taurus: A situation today will make you ask if people love you less now than how much they used to earlier. It is time to tell yourself that a relationship is not worth your time if you have to ask yourself this question.

Gemini: It is a serious day where you will be questioning yourself about important things. You are trying to understand the things that you want from life.

Cancer: The delay in achieving your goals is now bothering you. Life seems difficult today but you need to understand that this phase will soon pass.

Leo: You have made your life complicated by trying to take control of everything. It often happens that we cannot control the events that happen around us. Learn to respect nature and let things happen occasionally.

Virgo: When you don’t have faith in the other person on the team, all your efforts will not give you the result you want. Today you will try to find ways that can increase trust and coordination within your team.

Libra: It looks like on the professional front, you may encounter little problems today but they would be so many that you will feel exhausted. Perhaps it is time to re-evaluate the kind of work you would like to do.

Scorpio: You have been putting your energy in things that are not giving you the desired results. You need to take some time off work and give yourself a treat for all the hard work you have done so far.

Sagittarius: There is a possibility of an argument on the professional front. There is no need for you to get confrontational. You can avoid the argument by trying to see what you are doing wrong.

Capricorn: You don’t feel like there is any time to rest today. You are putting in the hard work and expecting some great results. Surprisingly, this work will make you feel relaxed.

Aquarius: The day looks good for you to start a leadership position. There is decisiveness and charisma in your personality which could be used for capably leading a team.

Pisces: There is a chance that you will have a stressful day. You may feel like you are being ignored. It is better for you to express the anger than bottling it up and bursting with it later.