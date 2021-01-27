Horoscope for Today: Taurus will Go Shopping; Read What’s in Store for Others

Aries: There is a possibility that miscommunication can lead to problems between you and a friend. Try to keep the conversation light and brief.

Taurus: You will be going out shopping in order to calm down your nerves. However, make sure not to purchase items that you would not be using later.

Gemini: Some guests will arrive unannounced and that will disturb your plans for the day. Be polite with them and do not entertain them longer than you want them to be at your home.

Cancer: An acquaintance will hurt you with their words. Don’t take it to heart. You will be spending the evening with the people you love.

Leo: You might face a traffic jam while trying to reach the venue of a party. This will make you feel frustrated, however,you will meet your friends in time.

Virgo: Friends will insist on you giving a speech at a gathering, however, you are not in the right frame of mind today. It is better to let you friends know that.

Libra: It is likely that someone in your class will interrupt important conversations. You would not like this action, however, you don’t want to get confrontational as well.

Scorpio: A friend and you might have an argument today. This will make you question what went wrong. However, wait for a day and you will be able to resolve the issue.

Sagittarius: Some unreal expectations of your partner might cause trouble in your relationship. Try to have a conversation about the same and things may get resolved.

Capricorn: You are trying to finish a task but an interruption by a family member will be a hindrance in finishing the same. Don’t be rude with this person and they will help you.

Aquarius: A disturbing dream about the person you love will wake you up in the night. You will soon discover the meaning of this dream and that there is nothing to worry about.

Pisces: Your day will start with a misunderstanding between you and a family member. Both of you are stressed due to valid reasons so it is best to make an attempt to understand them.