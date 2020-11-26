Horoscope for Today: What’s in Store for You

Aries: You need to remind yourself that there are others around you who care for you. Your skeptical nature might prevent you from reaching out to them but today you can speak to one of them for advice.

Taurus: There is something that you have been waiting for which has been delayed again. This will irk you a little but you should know that the delay will be resolved soon.

Gemini: Take a day off and release some energy. You should get involved in competitive sports that can make you feel energetic and lively again.

Cancer: You will feel torn between the expectations others have from you and what you can give. Take decisions cautiously if you want to release the tension in the coming weeks.

Leo: There are external forces trying to adversely affect your relationship. However, any misunderstanding between you and your partner will make you both sit and talk about your relationship.

Virgo: You have found some new acquaintances, however, some of them are irritating you now. There is a need for you to remove those from the group who are causing you trouble.

Libra: Remember that you have a responsibility to not look away if you find something wrong happening around you. It is possible that you will feel vulnerable but use that as strength.

Scorpio: It is suggested that you stop being the leader in the battlefield for today and try to relax. Learn from your friends to not become too emotionally involved in a situation.

Sagittarius: You might feel conflicted because a long-term project that you took over months ago is still pending. Advice from someone might help you look into the right direction.

Capricorn: Irrational things might happen today and there is no point for you to try and make sense of them. Turn off your intellect and this will turn out to be a positive day for you.

Aquarius: You are a sensitive person and try to stick with the past. However, recent times have given you enough lessons that you should let go of some beliefs.

Pisces: There used to be a point where you felt sure about your decisions but now you are doubtful. Understanding the worse that can happen will allow you to let go of what you have held dearly.