Horoscope for Today: What’s in Store for You on Diwali

Aries: A sugar-coated romantic kind of day for you by all means. A stunning proposition wrapped in

ribbons is arriving at your doorstep anytime today. Be prepared for the evening and look your best.

Taurus: You are unlikely to feel emotional today and will remain at ease. At work, your competency

could be at test but your efforts will yield positive results.

Gemini: It's time you show your loved ones and family that you care. An eventful and positive day

when you will engage in your favourite activities.

Cancer: Success is likely in one of your ambitious projects that has resurrected due to your

partnership forging abilities. But before you pick the pen and put your signature, ensure you are

solid with the finest of the print details.

Leo: Take a look back and rejuvenate and reinvent yourself. In case, you find some old contact by

chance at a gathering, connect and make the most of it.

Virgo: You will be acknowledged for your devotion and determination at your workplace.

Promotions could angle in your favour and accomplishment will be the highlight of the day.

Libra: You will be very active today and your thoughts will find new peaks. You will be able to

stimulate others to perform when it comes to tasks in office.

Scorpio: Your loved ones will usher in happiness. You will enjoy and try your hands at creative things

raking in favourable business prospects.

Sagittarius: Get ready with your bags as you may travel in pursuit of pleasure. A serendipitous run

into an old friend could turn nostalgic.

Capricorn: Recognition is waiting for you at work and co-workers won't be envious of you. You might

be receiving better job opportunities, but this may not be the right time. It will be wise of you to wait

before taking up new and challenging projects and striking the right deal.

Aquarius: Today you can expect anything to weigh you down as it is a day all about pleasure You can

relax or unwind with a soothing bath or aromatic massage or just shopping later in the day.

Pisces: Out of the large circle of acquaintances, you bless only a few with your munificence. A day

filled with leisure-filled activities and socialising beckons.