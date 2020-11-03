Horoscope November 3: Taurus Will Resolve Conflicts; Check Out What’s in Store For You

Aries: There will be a lack of clarity in terms of your romantic relationship and you will feel worried because of the doubts. You need to have patience and all your queries will be answered.

Taurus: There are conflicts that have happened in the last month, most probably due to miscommunication which you would like to resolve today. Be honest with others and ask for the same.

Gemini: You need to concentrate on yourself today rather than prioritising the needs of other people. Today, you’ll do something fun.

Cancer: The lack of clarity will bother you but if you give yourself some time to think about what you want; you may find the answer. There are changes happening in your life and the process is yet to get over.

Leo: Secrecy is a quality that is not always recommended. Sometimes, you need to bluntly ask for what you want. Stop expecting others to guess your needs.

Virgo: It looks like you are in the mood for transformation today but be cautious, not everyone is as progressive as you are. Changing the acceptable norms will require patience.

Libra: Ensure that you are comprehensible. There is no point in speaking if people cannot understand what you want. You will have to snap back to the real world if you are going out for work today.

Scorpio: It is recommended that you don’t make any commitments today or take important decisions given the fact that you are in a period of doubt. Don’t take impulsive decisions and let this phase pass.

Sagittarius: Insecurities and failed bonds from the past will make you feel uneasy today. Shun all the secrets and come clean. That is the only way for you to feel better.

Capricorn: Today you will realise the presence of many insignificant and superficial relationships in your life. This is the time to look closely and recognise your friends.

Aquarius: You might want to revisit past relationships but you will have to realise that things have changed now. The best way to move on is to realise that people change.

Pisces: You find yourself in a complex equation where the other person comes close to you only when you are moving away. Take a step back and that might give you clarity.