Horoscope November 7: Money Tight for Taurus; Check What's in Store for Others

Aries: The day is not going to be as smooth as you would like to be. The lack of recognition on the work front might bother you. You need to define new goals both personally and professionally.

Taurus: Throwing caution to the wind has landed you where you are currently. You have treated your money carelessly and the consequences are here. Take responsibility and fix it before things become worse.

Gemini: Past insecurities will resurface because you will likely face a situation that requires making a bold decision. Do not let your fears make decisions for you.

Cancer: You live in a world of your own where there are no restrictions or rules. However, you can still mix up with others and live life on your own terms. That’s a possibility you might like to explore today.

Leo: You have ignored your talents and left them to rust. Naturally that has led you to believe that you have no skills. It’s time you carefully consider investing time in your talents and nurturing them.

Virgo: Don’t be dependent on others to make you feel complete. Only you can fulfil your own needs. Remember, others cannot do this for you. You need to be happy with yourself to feel good in the company of others.

Libra: It seems that an event of the past is troubling you. Any time you see someone in a similar situation, memories of the past come back to haunt you. Face your fears so that you can get over them forever.

Scorpio: Splurging might make you feel better at the moment but in the end, it will disturb your finances. You may want to give yourself a treat for all the work but you need to understand that rewards do not come only in the form of money.

Sagittarius: It is likely that you will have an argument with a loved one because they will be forcing their beliefs on you. But it will be better if you gently tell them that you won’t give in to the pressure.

Capricorn: Work will get overwhelming and you will feel that you deserve a break but that will not be happening. Go on a vacation sometime in the future.

Aquarius: You will see that the people around you who will behave aggressively will be getting what they want. It is not the day for you. It is suggested that you stay away from any controversy.

Pisces: You need to rejuvenate your romantic relationship. Signs of the same will surface today as you might be getting into an argument with your partner.