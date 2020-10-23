Horoscope October 23: Family Time for Cancer, Virgo; See How the Day is For Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: You might find yourself dreading about a situation that is not as bad in reality. Need to find someone who can help you see the complete picture.

Taurus: It is important for you to realise that asking for help is not a sign of weakness. You should try to share your emotions with friends and seek their advice.

Gemini: Due to your partner’s preoccupation with their family affairs, you will get some free time. Instead of feeling alone, utilise it do something relaxing.

Cancer: It looks like you will have a memorable evening today spent around family and friends. You will have and enjoy your time with your loved ones.

Leo: You will be attending a gathering and making new friends. If you are single, chances are that you come across a potential love interest.

Virgo: The day will be spent meeting family and friends. It is one of those days when conversations will be easy going.

Libra: Unfulfilled expectations may become a cause of worry but you should reach out to your friends if the other person is engrossed in their problems.

Scorpio: You will feel bothered because a project that you expected would be complete by now is not yet done. As a result, there will be a delay in the arrival of payment for the work.

Sagittarius: As much as you would like to meet your friends, work will keep you involved and that will frustrate you. Just be swift and finish your work soon.

Capricorn: There is a goal that you have been trying to achieve but you are worried that it is unattainable now. Just keep doing the hard work and the results will be favourable.

Aquarius: You are spending your days learning something new but today it will feel difficult to catch up. Instead of forcing yourself to understand the new idea, it is suggested that you concentrate on something simpler.

Pisces: A dream from last night that you can partially recall will keep coming back to you today. You might want to spend the day trying to recollect it.