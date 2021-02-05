Horoscope on February 5: Know What the Stars Have in Store For You

Aries: If you're involved with the media, success is likely to come your way. Use this golden opportunity to flaunt your talent, as you are the center of attention. Your talent and skills will be acknowledged and goals will be fulfilled.

Taurus: Whatever you do today, chances of success are high. Things will be satisfying and profitable on the financial front. The day is likely to be tiring but expect things to get exciting as the evening should turn out to be thrilling.

Gemini: It is the kind of day that is filled with love and delight and good news never stops pouring in. Apart from a slightly rough afternoon, your day should be high on happiness. A surprise from your sweetheart should also add to a fun evening.

Cancer: This day brings good tidings for business as well as love life. You'll get to spend quality time with your beloved. Ones in business will be looking forward to a profitable day in terms of recognition, perks, pay hike or promotion.

Leo: The prospect of feeling strong and spirited is less for you today. On the work front, circumstances could lead to confrontation and quarrels with coworkers. It is recommended to postpone any new business project today.

Virgo: Today, you will savour a candid conversation with your beloved. Work hard and put efforts to tasks you've been wanting to complete but put off for a while. Weigh your pros and cons options carefully before making a choice.

Libra: Your charm or influence brings incredible results for you. You may contemplate some self-improvement to ensure better future prospects. It is likely that you may decide to work on your dream house or building an abode for yourself.

Scorpio: Ambitions and energy makes it a day tailored to perfection. You will be meeting some challenges on the work front and you will be able to tackle anything with your vigour. Later in the day, you will socialise by attending parties or dinner for friends.

Sagittarius: The artist or the creator in you will shine today. You'll be satisfied with your possessions preserved over long years. You may shift your focus later in the day to renovating your home by adding artifacts etc.

Capricorn: Your creative side will come to the fore now. You will guide others with your unusual wit and intelligence. You will be able to spread a harmonious vibe around. You don't look down upon people so you will earn great respect today.

Aquarius: You should make a wise decision of not mixing business with pleasure. You don't want to harm your prospects as your commitment to work increases. However, reserve the evening for your loved ones only as they are the ones who are more than happy to have you with them.

Pisces: Feelings of resentment have been harbouring in you since some time. It is restricting you to take any criticism coming your way in the right spirit. Learn to let go of your negative thoughts as it does more harm than good. indulge in some fun and frolic today.