Horoscope on January 31: Pleasant Surprises for Virgo, Here's What Stars Have in Store for Others

Aries: Your latest eye candy will become your primary focus today. Your energy levels will remain high, however, commitment towards work will seem languishing. All in all, a day of love notes and flowers.

Taurus: You might find yourself on an invincible run. It is likely for you to exhaust your energies and waste your effort for unproductive purposes today. Stay focused and the sailing will be smooth.

Gemini: Your ability to reason will be clouded by your emotions today. You may seek refuge in spiritual or devotional activities. To restore your peace of mind, you might also visit a couple of religious places.

Cancer: It may turn out to be a great day for your love life. Some people could go green with envy witnessing your happiness but, steer clear of them. Just ensure that you safeguard your reputation.

Leo: Today you shall prioritise your health above other things. You will plan a workout regime and inculcate a sense of discipline. Spruce up your diet and keep an eye on those cravings.

Virgo: The day will bring pleasant surprises from unexpected places. You may hit the road and the journey will be nothing less than exciting. A bright and happy day you should make most of.

Libra: Today, you will enjoy some fun and good times with family. You will be able to organise a gathering or a picnic and make the most of the day with them. A spiritual trip will enhance your mind and ideas.

Scorpio: Anger will melt all your sensibilities and you might just end up blowing your fuse. Things may improve as the day passes and if logic eventually prevails. It is important for you to awaken your softer side.

Sagittarius: You will be busy arranging high-voltage meetings. Stock and share dealings will have profitable returns but, wait till the end of the day to count those wads of notes.

Capricorn: The wanderer in you may be strong at the moment and you may get a strong urge to set off on a backpacking trip. However, you will get over this fleeting moment and head to work. At the end of the day, loosen your tie and head to a dance floor.

Aquarius: Today, you are deluged with work, and it seems like multiplying efforts will not seem enough. You are prepared to deal with your sweetheart's tantrums later and may even cancel your date night.

Pisces: Prospects in all your new ventures will be bright today. It is a good time to implement your plans. You may also find yourself in the quest of intangible rewards pursuing humanitarian activities.