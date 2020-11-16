Horoscope Today: Check What’s in Store for You

Aries: Someone could get the better of you today by disturbing your peace of mind. Stars counsel you to not get irritated and keep your sensitive nature in check.

Taurus: You will surprise everyone around you by being at your compassionate and considerate best. Enjoy the presence and support of your loved and close ones.

Gemini: Your emotions and romantic mood will be running high today. Refrain from feeling excess stress and worry as far as your personal health and career is concerned.

Cancer: A favourable day is indicated today bringing you a sense of joy and happiness. You may have strong romantic ties as chances of having new contacts are foreseen for you.

Leo: You need to channelise your energy into something productive lest you shall fail in keeping your temper in check. However, you will make significant progress at work today.

Virgo: Much awaited promotions could materialise and you can expect to receive some kudos for your leadership. You should try to continue maintaining an effective work and home balance.

Libra: Your mind will be more at ease today and you will get an opportunity to lay your thoughts with freedom. You will sooner get rewarded for all your good actions in the past.

Scorpio: Be wary of envious people today and do everything in your might to guard your prestige. It is also important for you to fully understand and pick point the people who are in real against you for you to pursue the right target effectively.

Sagittarius: A day of uncertainties today could unfold. You might have to incur some unexpected expenses but it is for the good eventually. On the up side, you will learn to be economically independent.

Capricorn: You will be inclined to invest money in a business venture or a dream project. It is a favourable day for you but you have to tread cautiously every step of the way.

Aquarius: You are someone who can wear a smile through the toughest of phases. This attitude will help you to win hearts not just at home but also at work.

Pisces: An unexpected rendezvous with someone you were close long ago will warm your heart. However, ensure that you don’t ignore the tasks at hand by letting the nostalgia overwhelm you.