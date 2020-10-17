Horoscope Today: Gemini Needs to Trust More; Check Yours

Aries: Do activities that will relax your mind today. Go on a long bike ride with friends and let nature lift your spirits today. You will get clarity and find the answers you are seeking.

Taurus: Be more open about your feelings and let people know about your emotions. You will keep the energy of your environment high with your wit.

Gemini: You need to trust your loved ones more instead of suspecting them of wrongdoing. Start believing that people who are close to you want the best for you.

Cancer: Your desire to explore new places might make you feel like taking a trip. It is recommended that you visit a spiritual place to fulfil your wish of finding something new.

Leo: Giving yourself some time to refresh will make you more efficient today. You will feel active but do not push yourself beyond your capacity.

Virgo: Contacts are important for your progress and this seems like a good time to make them. You are a smooth talker and that will help you connect with people.

Libra: It is time for the Libra to realise that you are not utilising your potential. You need to overcome apprehensions and take challenging roles because you will be able to perform well.

Scorpio: Be open to accepting opinions of other people. Don’t think they are useless just because you disagree with the argument. You will find it essential to work as a team today.

Sagittarius: Lack of authentic information might leave you confused today but you will gain clarity with time. Stay open to new possibilities today.

Capricorn: Do not see situations from the lens of other people. Someone will try to manipulate you today for their gain but you need to reject their games.

Aquarius: You need to understand that for the sake of harmony, you will have to change your aggressive behaviour. Don’t let disagreements take your peace away.

Pisces: You can influence others heavily but you are not aware of the kind of power you have. Don’t start making decisions for other people.