Horoscope Today: Read What’s in Store for You

Aries: You might try to learn something new today and you will find that it becomes easier as you progress. You should gain expertise sooner than you think. Your productivity will also improve with the new skill and you will be able to tend to important matters.

Taurus: The day ahead looks promising if you have plans to pamper your feet. A romantic escape with your significant other or a day spent grooming yourself in the spa with a lavish makeover is on the cards for you.

Gemini: You will try your best to balance logic and emotions. You may succeed in pulling it off in the outside world. The day looks bright in love matters and you are likely to spend quality time with your sweetheart.

Cancer: A hectic day lies ahead. Pressure on the domestic front will make you feel exhausted. Don't be too emotional and don’t transfer the burdens of your heart on to your career, and thereby affect your efficiency.

Leo: You will feel more responsible towards the younger members of the family. You will help the children improve their daily schedule. An occasion to celebrate might show up and you will also feel the urge to enjoy it by participating in some program.

Virgo: A fear of the unknown will lurk in your mind and will expand as the day progresses. It is recommended for you to exercise caution as there are chances of you spending too much on your foreign friends.

Libra: You will feel proud of the achievements your children will gain. You will be on the receiving end of monetary benefit by salary increment or inheritance. Substantial gains are also likely but subject to investment in real estate or purchase of insurance policies.

Scorpio: Strong possibilities today that you may be attacked by an evil eye in some way. It is advised that you practice caution and keep a watchful eye today. Take each day as a learning experience. Accept, learn a lesson and move on.

Sagittarius: Stars indicate that you may have to travel for work or for leisure. You are active socially as you might take the centre stage when attending a function. You may also find yourself participating in some religious activities.

Capricorn: You have sacrificed a lot and done some dedicated and focussed hard work to reach where you are right now. It's time to pat your back and watch the tree bear fruits. Promotion or better position is on the cards for you.

Aquarius: Your high level of patience and practicality comes handy to untangle any problem. On the other hand, it may become an excuse to those around you to flag off any responsibility. You may at times find yourself in a tight spot but you must learn to turn it to your advantage.

Pisces: A strong likelihood of financial troubles is indicated for you. Reversals in financial fortunes will become the source of your misery today. It will be helpful to you if you are wary and be extra careful when it comes to financial dealings.