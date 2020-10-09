Horoscope Today: Virgo, Gemini and Leo May Feel Emotionally Restricted; Read Yours

Aries: You are not sure of what you need but you may strongly feel today that there is something missing in your life. You might be left feeling annoyed in this tricky situation.

Taurus: It is advised that you do not take hasty actions, in case you are feeling the urge to solve some issues. It is better for you to proceed only after you fully understand the situation.

Gemini: Today, take care to not feel powerless and restricted. You should accept the appreciation that comes your way gracefully and reciprocate the same.

Cancer: If you face a difficult situation with a loved one today, try to fix the situation instead of abandoning the person. Understand that it is not always the other person’s fault.

Leo: Today, it might become troublesome for you to deal with others. You should try to address your emotions and solve issues by working with others.

Virgo: Your insecurities may restrict you from expressing how you feel today. It might not be possible today but you should try to understand that in certain situations, there is no right or wrong.

Libra: Emotional insecurity and tension will hold you from expressing yourself. You may like to express your emotions through other means like art.

Scorpio: Today, your mind may not feel at peace. You might be unable to express your feelings to a partner because of a trust deficit but remember, sharing emotions will make things easier for you.

Sagittarius: You may find it hard to express yourself fully even in intimate situations today. You should try to not alienate yourself even while being alone.

Capricorn: Be more considerate and sensitive towards others today and try to contain your joy around those who don’t feel happy enough.

Aquarius: You should try to be more at peace with being alone today and remain careful to not open a wound that you cannot sew.

Pisces: You will be craving for comfort today so you must share how you feel with a loved one. Your needs would not be fulfilled if you don’t speak them out.