Horoscope for Today: Here is How September 21 Will Turn Out for You

ARIES: You might be worried financially today, money matters will be bothering you. You might leave things incomplete today. There might be changes in store for you today.

TAURUS: The lunar alignments might bring in some unforeseen changes in your life. Do not worry in these testing times, use it as a learning experience.

GEMINI: You might have a lot of ideas but putting them into practice might be your concern today. Another matter of worry would be hiding your plans from the people.

CANCER: Instead of focussing on short-term goals, try to see what lies ahead and think about long-term strategies. Try to plan ahead of time and life will seem more comfortable.

LEO: Everyone wants recognition, so do you, Leo! Not getting the desired name and fame might make you frustrated. But remember, trying is more important than succeeding.

VIRGO: You may encounter some confusions in your personal life. Take it as a sign to clear up the unnecessary mess in your life and attain more clarity. Make positive improvements wherever necessary.

LIBRA: As the new moon changes to a full moon, take the time to meditate and be generous. Gratitude is the key to success. Do not hoard your money, but use it wisely.

SCORPIO: The period is signals some positive changes for you. However, it will not be as intense as you have expected it to be. Give yourself some time to sort things out.

SAGITTARIUS: It might be Monday, but you probably don’t have time for any blues. Start the day with some productivity. You might have a lot of work to do.

CAPRICORN: Keep yourself on priority during this time and focus on creativity and expression. Do not stop yourself from any pleasure. Also, don’t let others spoil the day for you.

AQUARIUS: Your time might be divided between home and work and you may not find time for yourself. Try creating a comfortable atmosphere for yourself.

PISCES: There is so much work to do for you, however, you might be confused about what should be your priority.