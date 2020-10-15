Horoscope Today: What Your Stars Say on October 15

Aries: You might be feeling low and completely empty today. Meditation and other techniques to calm the mind will come handy to ease the restlessness and tension. If you meet someone new today, enjoy a fun conversation.

Taurus: Start counting your blessings as you are flying high today due to exciting career developments. Many congratulations await you today as people will be in awe of your charm. Hard work and smooth talk has brought you the fortune. You have earned it!

Gemini: Try to keep your cool today and avoid any arguments with people surrounding you. You might be coming up with new thoughts that could yield positive outcomes. Try to note them down as they would be worth remembering.

Cancer: There may be some financial concerns that will keep you engaged today. Payment of bills etc could get you a bit of bother. However, by the end of the day, you will be able to solve it. A person who could become a potential friend in the near future could move into your neighbourhood.

Leo: Not everyone can handle pressure as they can enjoy pleasure. Just remember that patience and some extra efforts could help you in fulfilling the need of the hour.

Virgo: You could experience increased levels in your physical energy. Try to step out to a park or get a workout to take care of your body. Matters of spirituality and critical contemplation of relationships could also keep you occupied.

Libra: There could be some stress and anxiety for you ahead in the day. However, there is also a good chance that by evening you will sit down and talk matters of heart with your partner. This will make you feel much better.

Scorpio: Keep a level high when you are receiving praise for your accomplishments at work. Some chores around the house could be on top priority but don’t overburden and get too tired.

Sagittarius: With your good communication skills, you will be able to send the message across you want to in the desired way. A day to chill and relax with friends and family could just be the best way to windup for you today.

Capricorn: Good news could come to your home from places you get rewarded with due credit. You have earned this with the constant support of your family. Career endeavours and money matters could be on the forefront and only bring happiness.

Aquarius: A great day to aim and shoot. Your work will progress manifold, far more than your expectations and others’ estimations. With precision you have achieved this so enjoy.

Pisces: Your intuitive abilities will bring you insights that will make you wanna work harder for your goals. A bit of extra effort never brings out the grumpy in you so get ready and finish all the pending projects.