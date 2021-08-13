Nag Panchami: Follow These Steps Today According to Your Zodiac Sign

Sawan is considered as an auspicious month in the Hindu religion. The whole month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The most important festival of Sawan month is Nag Panchami.

Hindu devotees believe that offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag Devta on the occasion of Nag Panchami helps one get free from his sins. It’s also believed that with the blessings of Lord Shiva one can live a prosperous and happy life, if one observes Nag Panchami with all religious rituals.

Importance of Nag Panchami

According to mythological and religious scripts, those who offer prayers to Nag Devta today can get rid of all flaws in their horoscope especially the evil effects of Rahu, Ketu and Kaal Sarp dosha. Devotees also believe that by praying Nag Devta on Nag Panchami it helps them to attain salvation.

According to Vedic Astrology on performing religious rituals as envisaged by the Vedas on Nag Panchami, one will not be bitten by snakes.

This year Nag Panchami is being celebrated today. Take these measures on Nag Panchami day as per your Zodiac Sign.

Aries

The people of with Aries sign are advised to recite “Rudrashtadhyayi ” on Nag Panchami to remove all the flaws related to the planet Rahu.

Taurus

On this Nag Panchami, Taurus people should float a piece of copper in flowing water. This simple step will bring good luck for the people of Taurus sign.

Gemini

You should donate green moong dal to the poor and needy today and doing this your Rahu will turn strong in your horoscope. You are also advised to offer radish in a temple.

Cancer

You are advised to float a coconut in the flowing water this Nag Panchami. You should also offer a serpent shaped structure to Lord Shiva.

Leo

People having their zodiac sign as Leo should donate a dry coconut and black lentils to anyone on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

Virgo

You are suggested to help a handicap or a sick person today. By doing this your problems related to health will be solved.

Libra

You are advised to recite Shiv Chalisa at home on the day of Nagpanchami. Reciting Shiva Chalisa will bring happiness and prosperity to your home.

Scorpio

On the occasion of Nag Panchami, you should worship Lord Ganesha. Offer Lord Ganesha yellow flowers and laddus.

Sagittarius

You should make a mixture of flour and sugar and offer it to Lord Shiva and then distribute the prasad among the poor.

Capricorn

You are advised to organize a bhandara in a temple after seeing a snake. However, stay safe during the pandemic and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour strictly.

Aquarius

You should float 100 grams of coal in the running water and chant ‘Om Nagdevatay Namah’.

Pisces

You are advised to offer Vijaya, Arka flower, Dhatoora flower, fruits to Lord Shiva while chanting the mantra- Om Namah Shivaya and perform Rudrabhishek with milk.

(courtesy-astrosage.com)

