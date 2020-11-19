Sidharth Malhotra Hits Delhi Streets to Burn Extra Calories, Shares Video

Seems like Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has found the perfect way for post-Diwali weight loss. The handsome hunk has decided to burn those extra calories by hitting the Delhi streets on a bicycle. Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a short video in which he can be seen sitting on a bicycle all set to hit the roads.

Along with the clip, he wrote, “Cycling to burn all the yummy Delhi food #foodlove #home #exercise #sidfit”.

The actor also shared a still and captioned it, “Burning those extra calories on these wheels!#stayfit #sidfit”.

The actor, who flew down to Delhi to celebrate the festival of lights with his parents, wished online family on the occasion. In the picture, the actor looked dapper in black outfit. The caption of the picture reads, “Food. Family. Festival. Nothing like being back home, back in Delhi!️ Celebrating DiwaliCherishing moments of happiness with my family...Happy Diwali Everyone ”.

A few days back, Sidharth shared stills from the sets of his upcoming film Shershaah. “Soldier back at work!#OnTheSets #Shershaah,” read the post.

The film is a Vishnu Vardhan directorial based on the life of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra. The film will also feature Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie is slated to release next year.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara are also rumoured to date each other, however, the duo has not said anything yet.