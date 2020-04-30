Worship Loard Hanuman And Strengthen Your Immunity To Fight Corona

Coronavirus pandemic has left no country untouched, and its outbreak has resulted in the loss of millions of lives worldwide. From an astrological point of view, three major planets, significantly, Saturn, Ketu and Mars, are said to be playing a major role in expanding this deadly pandemic. Most of these countries are undergoing a period of lockdown with only essential services operating and catering to the needs of the masses.

In order to beat the increasing hopelessness and improve our immunity, worshipping Lord Hanuman seems an effective way. In Hinduism, Lord Hanuman is said to be extraordinarily strong and powerful, and entitled as the Destroyer of Evil and Restorer of Good Health & Immunity. Hence, venerating the Anjani Putra helps to attain his divine blessings and riddance from ill-health and diseases.

On this note, let’s read about mantras that can be chanted to worship Lord Hanuman and strengthen immunity.

Mantras To Appease Lord Hanuman & Strengthen Immunity

On this note, let’s move ahead and know some useful mantras to chant in order to appease Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings. Reciting these mantras ensure an increase in immunity and riddance from sufferings.





As per the epic Ramayana, it was Lord Hanuman who lifted the whole mountain Dronagiri since Sanjeevani Booti, a miraculous medicinal herb, grew on that mountain and was required to save Lakshman. Hence, venerating the great Lord with a devoted mind helps to improve immunity and fight off deadly diseases like Coronavirus. The mantra to chant is:

सुमिरि पवन सुत पावन नामू। अपने बस करे राखे रामू।

sumiri pavana suta pāvana nāmū। apane basa kare rākhe rāmū।





Install an idol or picture of Lord Hanuman and chant this mantra given below with utter devotion to get rid of physical sufferings:

हनूमन्न वायुपुत्र महाबल। आकस्मादागातोत्पातं नाश्याशु नमोस्तुते।

hanūmanna vāyuputra mahābala। ākasmādāgātotpātaṃ nāśyāśu namostute।





Chanting this line mentioned below from Hanuman Chalisa has miraculous effects, since the one reciting it gets rid of mental as well as physical sufferings:

नासै रोग हरे सब पीरा। जपत निरंतर हनुमत बीरा।।

nāsai roga hare saba pīrā। japata niraṃtara hanumata bīrā।।





Another name for Lord Hanuman is Vayu Putra, where Vayu means wind or Vata. Among the dominant Tridoshas (Vata-Pitta-Kapha), Vata in its purest form keeps a native healthy. According to Jan Shruti, since Shri Tulsidas was suffering from terrible pain in the arm, he penned down the “ Hanuman Bahuk ”. With this, he witnessed a miraculous recovery. Hence, you can also recite the Hanuman Bahuk to strengthen your immunity.

Attain Success In Your Career & Education: Order Your CogniAstro Report Now!





Chanting this couplet effectively helps you get rid of fatigue, laziness, mental distress, and physical problems. It is mentioned below:

बुद्धिहीन तनु जानि के सुमिरौं पवनकुमार। बल बुद्धि विद्या देहुँ मोहि हरहु कलेस बिकार।।

buddhihīna tanu jāni ke sumirauṃ pavanakumāra। bala buddhi vidyā dehum̐ mohi harahu kalesa bikāra।





Chanting the Mantra mentioned below with utter devotion in front of Lord Hanuman helps you develop a positive mindset and eliminates physical pains and sufferings:

दीनदयाल बिरिदु संभारि। हरहु नाथ मम संकट भारी।।

dīnadayāla biridu saṃbhāri। harahu nātha mama saṃkaṭa bhārī।।





Reciting “ Bajrang Baan ” during such stressful times can help you rejuvenate yourself and appease Lord Hanuman. Bajrang Baan is believed to be extremely effective in destroying all kinds of sufferings and illnesses. Since a person constantly chants positive thoughts while reciting Bajrang Baan, a sense of peace and tranquillity presides over the native. This helps to get rid of negativity and stress, which directly enhances your immunity.

Get the Most Detailed Kundli Ever: Brihat Horoscope

We hope you liked our article on how to strengthen your immunity by appeasing Pawan Putra.

Keep reading for more! Stay safe and healthy!