CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#IPLAuction2023
Home » News » Astrology » Aaj Ka Panchang, December 24: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday
1-MIN READ

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 24: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 24, 2022: The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 9:46 AM to 11:03 AM. (Representative image)

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 24, 2022: The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 9:46 AM to 11:03 AM. (Representative image)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 24, 2022: The Sun is predicted to rise at 7:11 AM and will set at 5:30 PM. The Moon will rise at 8:10 AM and will set at 6:28 PM

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 24, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will be observing several religious events, which include Ishti, Chandra Darshana, Tri Pushkara Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To make sure that the good work you’re intending to complete today does not face any hurdles, you must be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other related information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 24

The Sun is predicted to rise at 7:11 AM and will set at 5:30 PM. The Moon will rise at 8:10 AM and will set at 6:28 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 24

RELATED STORIES

According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will be in effect till 12:06 PM. Thereafter the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be present till 10:15 PM. The Sun and the Moon will be both placed in the Dhanu Rashi up to 3:31 AM on December 25. Then the Moon will shift to Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 24

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 5:22 AM to 6:16 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be appearing between 5:28 PM and 5:55 PM. The Amrit Kalam is likely to be in effect from 6:03 PM to 7:27 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:04 PM to 2:45 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 24

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 9:46 AM to 11:03 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 7:11 AM and 8:28 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:38 PM to 2:55 PM. This Saturday, the Dur Muhurat will be arriving from 7:11 AM to 8:34 AM.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aaj ka Panchang
  2. AAJ KA PANCHANG 2022
  3. Hindu Panchang
  4. Panchang
  5. Panchang 2022
  6. panchang today
first published:December 24, 2022, 05:00 IST
last updated:December 24, 2022, 05:00 IST
Read More