Aaj Ka Panchang, December 24: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 24, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will be observing several religious events, which include Ishti, Chandra Darshana, Tri Pushkara Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To make sure that the good work you’re intending to complete today does not face any hurdles, you must be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other related information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 24

The Sun is predicted to rise at 7:11 AM and will set at 5:30 PM. The Moon will rise at 8:10 AM and will set at 6:28 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 24

According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will be in effect till 12:06 PM. Thereafter the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be present till 10:15 PM. The Sun and the Moon will be both placed in the Dhanu Rashi up to 3:31 AM on December 25. Then the Moon will shift to Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 24

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 5:22 AM to 6:16 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be appearing between 5:28 PM and 5:55 PM. The Amrit Kalam is likely to be in effect from 6:03 PM to 7:27 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:04 PM to 2:45 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 24

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 9:46 AM to 11:03 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 7:11 AM and 8:28 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:38 PM to 2:55 PM. This Saturday, the Dur Muhurat will be arriving from 7:11 AM to 8:34 AM.

