Aaj Ka Panchang, December 27: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 27, 2022: The sun will rise at 7:11 am and set at 5:31 pm in Dhanu Rashi. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 27, 2022: Devotees will celebrate Panchaka and Mandala Pooja today, considered to be a very auspicious and fruitful day

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 27, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. People will celebrate Panchaka and Mandala Pooja today, considered to be a very auspicious and fruitful day. To ensure that any new work of yours or any function you are planning to organize does not face any hindrance during the day, it is important to know about the auspicious and inauspicious timings as well as other related details.

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset on December 27

The sun will rise at 7:11 am and set at 5:31 pm in Dhanu Rashi. The rising time of the moon will be at 10:43 am and it will set at 10:01 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details for December 27

Panchami Tithi will last till 10.52 pm and Shashthi will start. Vajra Yoga will last till 5.28 pm today. Along with this, Ravi’s yoga will start at 2.27 pm today. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 2:27 pm.

Auspicious timings for December 27

The auspicious time of Brahma Muhurta will be from 5:31 am to 6:19 am. Abhijeet Muhurta will be from 12:06 PM to 12:48 PM. Godhuli Muhurta is likely to be in effect from 5:03 PM to 5:27 pm. The time of Vijay Muhurta is from 1.43 pm to 2.25 pm.

Inauspicious timings for December 27

The inauspicious time of Rahu Kaal is likely to be from 03:06 PM to 04:25 PM. Gulikai Kaal will be from 12.27 pm to 1.47 pm. The time of Yagyamand Muhurta will be from 9:49 am to 11:08 am. On this Tuesday, Dur Muhurta will be effective from 09:17 AM to 09:59 AM and from 11:07 PM to 12:01 PM.

