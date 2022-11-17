Aaj Ka Panchang, November 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 17, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. The Hindus will only be observing four religious events today including Mandala Pooja, Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. Want to prevent ill omens this Thursday? Read below for the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details of the day. Perform the religious rituals according to the given details to make them successful.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 17

The timing for Sun to rise will be at 6:45 AM while the Sun will set at 5:27 PM. The timings for Moonrise will be 12:57 AM on November 18 and the Moon will set at 1:38 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 17

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect till 7:57 AM. Right after this, the Navami Tithi will take place. The Magha Nakshatra will be in effect till 9:21 PM. The placement of the Sun and Moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and Simha Rashi, respectively.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 17

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be there from 4:59 AM to 5:52 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:45 AM to 12:27 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there between 5:27 PM and 5:53 PM. On the other hand, the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there between 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 17

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect between 1:26 PM and 2:46 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 9:25 AM to 10:46 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 6:45 AM and 8:05 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First from 10:19 AM to 11:02 AM and then from 2:36 PM to 3:18 PM.

