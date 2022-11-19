Aaj Ka Panchang, November 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 19, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today the Hindus will be observing Bhadra, a religious event. If you are considering starting a new project or conducting an auspicious ceremony it is recommended that you read all the way through. By doing so you will ensure that you do not come across any obstacles along the way in addition to keeping avoiding ill omens.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 19

Today the Sun will rise at 6:47 AM and will set at 5:26 PM. While the timings for Moonrise will be 2:50 AM on November 20 and for Moonset it will be 2:38 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 19

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect till 10:29 AM. Immediately after this, the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:14 AM on November 20. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be placed in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 19

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings that are predicted for the Brahma Muhurat this Saturday will be from 5:00 AM to 5:53 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:26 PM and 5:53 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 1:53 PM to 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 19

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 9:27 AM to 10:46 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 6:47 AM and 8:07 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 1:26 PM and 2:46 PM. While the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 6:47 AM to 7:29 AM and then from 7:29 AM to 8:12 AM.

