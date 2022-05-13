Astrologer's‌ ‌true‌ ‌prediction‌ ‌made‌ ‌this‌ ‌engineer‌ ‌a‌ ‌millionaire:‌ ‌Astrotalk‌ ‌

Living in uncertainty, with only faith in yourself or a divine plan to guide us is not always easy, which is why many of us rely on astrology to help us shed some light on an ever-shifting, uncertain future, and give direction to a life that is spent meandering.

Astrology – the study of celestial objects and their impact on human lives – in one form or the other, has existed for millennia and has been an inseparable part of Indian culture for much of that time. For many, it’s an important part of their lives, and in a bustling, 24×7 world, it only makes sense that astrology services are made more accessible and offered via an app.

One such app comes from startup AstroTalk, which brings customers real-time access to vetted astrologers at any time of the day or night. Interestingly, Puneet Gupta, the founder of AstroTalk, did not believe in astrology himself, with an unexpected prediction leading him down a rabbit hole of sorts that ended with him changing his mind and creating this 24×7 astrology-on-demand service.

A prediction that created a startup

The birth of AstroTalk is in itself an interesting story. It seems that the service was created in 2017 as a direct result of a prediction from a colleague of Gupta’s.

In 2015, Gupta had been working as an engineer, a job he’d been forced to take up following a failed startup and subsequent bankruptcy. This wasn’t a job he was happy with, but his past stood in the way of his future. Gupta tells us that a colleague of his noticed his predicament and inquired after him. On learning of his unhappiness, she offered to give him a reading.

Gupta, who didn’t believe in astrology at the time, rejected her offer, going so far as to ask her how an educated person like her could hold such beliefs. His colleague was, however, adamant, and Gupta, with nothing to lose, agreed to her help.

Gupta’s colleague predicted that he would indeed leave his job and that he’d create two startups. The first would appear to be successful at first but shut down by April 2017. The second, however, would be very successful.

By 2017, everything she told him had come true. Inspired by her words, he’d quit his job, and founded a successful startup, but it all went downhill after March 2017 when his partner left. Bowled over by the accuracy of her prediction, he changed his mind about astrology and decided to create an app that would bring these services to everyone. His colleague predicted that the app would start picking up in 2018 and that it will grow exponentially till 2026.

So far, she has once again been proven correct in her reading.

“I am humbled and proud at the same time that we got a chance to positively impact the lives of more than 2 crore people in just 4 years,” says Gupta.

The allure of a 24×7 astrology helpline

It seems so very unlikely that the ancient art of astrology can adapt well to the modern, technology-driven age, but Gupta has made it work. The secret to AstroTalk’s success, according to Gupta, stems from hiring genuine, empathetic astrologers who are understanding and very skilled at their job, and an “obsession to serve the customer in the best possible way.”

“The biggest challenge for us right from the beginning till date is to find genuine astrologers. We get thousands of CVs from across India but less than 5% of the entrants can clear our interview process. There are a lot of self-proclaimed astrologers in the market, so it takes about 5-7 interviews to identify the right astrologer,” says Gupta.

There’s also the sheer convenience of the service to consider, which even offers chat and call support over WhatsApp, and services like Matchmaking, Kundli, and Horoscopes that people would normally have to go out of their way to find.

This wasn’t always the case, however, and Gupta explains that the service originally provided video consultation services for astrology. Customers, however, requested an audio-only option as they wanted some privacy, and felt more comfortable opening up when given a veil of anonymity. Gupta listened, leading his company to more growth. The chat service also came about as a direct result of this learning.

“The learning here was the only way to build the best product is to talk to the customers and keep doing the best for them,” says Gupta. “If you solve the problems of customers, they will solve all your business problems.”

AstroTalk’s future

Gupta claims that AstroTalk is generating a revenue of over Rs 32 lakh per day, and now employs over 1,700+ vetted astrologers providing 140,000 minutes of consultation every single day. Stats indicate that 68,000 of those minutes are spent on matters relating to love, relationships, and marriage, and the rest on jobs, career, and business.

With a significant chunk of this business coming from international markets, Gupta hopes to increase focus on countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and more. He also expects to add 10,000 more astrologers to the roster by the end of 2022, and are now offering a free first chat to new customers, giving them an opportunity to experience AstroTalk’s services. Gupta says that most such customers return within a week.

To consult, one can simply head to astrotalk.com and avail oneself of any of the listed services. The website maintains a list of available astrologers along with information on their experience, their specialisation, the languages they speak, and the consultation fee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.