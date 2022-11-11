CHANGE LANGUAGE
Horoscope Today, November 11, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

By: Pooja Chandra

News18.com

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 00:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Horoscope Today, November 11, 2022: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Friday. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

ORACLE SPEAKS, November 11, 2022: Scorpio team at work is likely to perform above their expectations; Leo may receive a positive news from a close friend

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

aries horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

An assignment may come to you briefly and is likely to lead to bigger opportunities. The stress to perform well might keep you slightly nervous. Cashflow coming in unexpectedly may get respite.
LUCKY SIGN: A bouquet

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

taurus horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

If you’re not in agreement with something principally, don’t attempt patching up right now. A planned assignment executed well shall get you good reviews. A short work trip may be on the cards.
LUCKY SIGN: A jade plant

GEMINI : MAY 21- JUNE 21

gemini-horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

There is a chance, you may meet someone interesting who would create quite an impression. Alertness might be on an all-time high. You may recover a precious thing if you’d recently lost it.
LUCKY SIGN: An iron tower

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

cancer horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

International opportunity or a client may bring in good news. A long-awaited assignment may get an approval. There could be a fitness alert and you may have to address it soon.
LUCKY SIGN: A cushion

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

leo horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Prepone what you have been delaying for no reason. Your attention may be required in something of importance especially at the domestic front. You may receive a positive news from a close friend.
LUCKY SIGN: Stripes

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

virgo horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Too many obstructions may have hampered the pace of your work. You will need to keep pushing things a little more than usual. An awaited payment is likely to come through to make your day.
LUCKY SIGN: A coffee shop

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

libra horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

A new acquaintance is likely to steal your limelight, this may although be temporary. An online course or a tutorial may seem interesting for you to attempt it. A wave of confidence is likely to keep you motivated.
LUCKY SIGN: A rabbit

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

scorpio-sign horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

An investment may become a cause of concern. Your team at work is likely to perform above your expectations. If someone at home comes to you for advice, you must address it with seriousness.
LUCKY SIGN: A football match

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

sagittarius-sign horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

A work opportunity may make you travel. You may face some challenges at the home front today. An outing may bring in a much-needed respite from routine.
LUCKY SIGN: A solar panel

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

capricorn-horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Your preparations may not be enough and that may leave you slightly annoyed. You may target something above your means. A senior from your industry may give you an advice worth remembering.
LUCKY SIGN: A crystal vase

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

aquarius-sign horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

If your goal is to stay away from a few annoying people, make sure you follow it. There may be some backbiting that may disturb you. It’s advisable to listen to your instincts. Some meditation is good for self-reflection.
LUCKY SIGN: A honeybee

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

pisces horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Someone may have been admiring you from a distance in a romantic way. A new perspective and lead may help you expand your work. You may find an opportunity to showcase your talent soon.
LUCKY SIGN: Pottery art

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa – The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

first published:November 11, 2022, 00:01 IST
