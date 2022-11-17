Horoscope Today, November 17, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A slightly chaotic day where multiple thoughts are likely to run across your mind. Make sure to prioritize the work list. Hearing from an old friend shall bring in the much needed peace of mind.

LUCKY SIGN - A copper vessel

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

You must do something for someone you may have lost recently. Seniors at work have more expectations from you and your performance might be lacking. A new opportunity might knock just now.

LUCKY SIGN– A salt lamp

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

The day might start with some panic but your determination shall overcome the same. You may have a new project in your hands soon. Someone who has been your love interest in the past might make a comeback briefly.

LUCKY SIGN – a blue bottle

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

No news might be good news, but you must double check. Overconfidence might be an issue, hence keep a close watch on it today. An old communication might come up that might not be favourable.

LUCKY SIGN – a white flag

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

They might be an admirer who is observing you from a distance, but means good. A past interest or hobby might surface. You might struggle a bit to strike a work life balance.

LUCKY SIGN– A walking stick

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

A short trip might be on the cards along with a piece of good news. Someone at work might show their concern. You might refrain yourself from helping someone in need.

LUCKY SIGN – water lilies

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23-OCTOBER 23

Your past hard work is now ready to show good results. You might gain recognition for your performance. A love interest may decide to express. And that might be unexpected for you. Your mother’s health might need attention.

LUCKY SIGN – silver vessel

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may feel like ignoring critical agendas today and simply relax. A good part of your day might simply go by, just like that. Expressing yourself in a journal or writing a letter may prove therapeutic.

LUCKY SIGN– A white rose

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

The day starts in mild chaos but soon gets better by the afternoon. There might be a surprise visit by a friend and you may end up making random plan. An investment now might give you some quick returns.

LUCKY SIGN – a silk drape

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

If it’s a natural instinct, you must listen to it. A couple of people mind also advise against it. Your decision making ability is required for the current situation. Indulging and staying engrossed for long hours into entertaining content is not advisable for now.

LUCKY SIGN– A climber

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You might have to make space for some new routine practice. Gradual is better. If you’ve been thinking of doing something out of your comfort zone, now is the time. Punctuality is something you might not be able to follow for some time.

LUCKY SIGN– A fish painting

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Staying too long with an emotion is not advisable. You may turn towards some new people and things in life. An old but successful associate might be helpful. Some kind of entertainment activity is likely to get postponed.

LUCKY SIGN – A novel

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

