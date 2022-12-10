Numerology Today, 10 December, 2022: Check Predictions for Saturday Here

TEACHER OR TRAINER

If you are a " teacher or trainer". Teachers need to have the combination of numbers 1, 3 and 9 in their date of birth directly or in directly.

Number 1

The number 1 is the number of expression and combination for teachers. It is important to express verbally and communicate with the students or audience at the level to make the subject understanding.

It is also required for creativity and inventive ideas which make teaching interesting for the students. For the teacher it is important to have flow of thoughts which comes from number 1, it also provide leadership qualities and courage to face the audience.

Number 3

The number 3 again gives ability to express specially verbal skills which is very essential for classroom activity. The number 3 is also needed for relationship building. Teachers need to connect to the students, the number 3 makes a person very active, full of ideas and social to face the classroom of 50 students or more.

Number 9

It requires the strength of number 9 which needs courage as well as energy makes a person very caring and with the strong desire to serve others. The qualities associated with these numbers will help in developing long lasting relationship with student

Now if you at least have two numbers out of these combination, you can be an excellent teacher and please follow the missing numbers in your mobile series to make the best out of the career in teaching profession

LUCKY COLOURS: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATION: Raw turmeric in temple or aashram

Keep artificial yellow flowers in the north of your office and a yellow one with you always.

