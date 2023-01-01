Aaj Ka Panchang, 01 January, 2023: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on First Day of New Year

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 1, 2023: New Year comes with new celebrations and events. The first of 2023 will mark the Dashami tithi in Shukla Paksha of the Pausha month. Today, if you are planning to perform a new work or project today, you can do it in the shubh muhurats like Bhrama, Abhijit, Sarvasidhi Yoga, and Godhuli. To make sure that the work you are planning to organize on New Year does not face any hindrance, read about the auspicious and inauspicious timings as well as other details for the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET FOR JANUARY 1

This Sunday, the sunrise will take place at 07:13 AM, while the sunset will happen at 05:34 PM. Today, the moon will rise at 1:29 AM and set at 3:02 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 1

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect till 7:11 PM. Immediately after this, the Ekadashi Tithi will start. The Ashwani Nakshatra will be in effect up to 12:48 PM then Bharani will take place. The placement of the Sun will be in the Dhanu Rashi. While the Moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 1

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be there from 5:24 AM to 6:18 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 12:03 PM to 12:44 PM. On the other hand, Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:32 PM to 5:59 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be between 2:07 PM and 2:49 PM. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be in effect 7:13 AM to 12:48 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 1

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 4:17 PM to 5:34 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 2:59 PM to 4:17 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 12:24 PM and 1:41 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in between 4:12 PM and 4:53 PM.

