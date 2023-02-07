AAJ KA PANCHANG, 07 FEBRUARY, 2023: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Dwitiya and the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Read all the tithi, auspicious and unauspicious timings of the day that may be used to predict how your day will unfold. This will also help you to avoid any obstacles while a new beginning.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 7

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:06 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:05 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 7:31 PM and the moonset is likely to occur at 8:12 AM on February 7.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 7

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect up to 4:28 AM till February 8 and later the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Magha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 5:45 PM, after that Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Simha Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 7

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:22 AM to 6:14 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:02 PM to 6:28 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:25 PM to 3:09 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:05 PM to 7:23 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 7

The ashubh timings for the Rahu Kalam last from 3:20 PM to 4:42 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 12:35 PM and 1:58 PM. The Dur Muhurtam will prevail from 9:18 AM to 10:02 AM and then occurs between 11:17 PM and 12:09 AM on February 8. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 9:51 AM to 11:13 AM while the Baana muhurat takes place in Chora from 11:39 AM to full night.

Read all the Latest News here