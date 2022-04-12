Aaj Ka Panchang, April 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 12, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. Vashnavaites observe fasts on Ekadashi, which comes twice every month and the fast can be broken on Dwadashi within a given time frame by drinking water or eating something along with a basil leaf.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 12

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 05:59 am and set at 06:45 pm on April 12. The Moon is expected to rise at 02:25 pm. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 04:03 am on April 12.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 12

Eakadashi tithi will remain till 05:02 am on April 12. On Monday, after this time, Dwadashi tithi will come into effect. Ashlesha Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect upto 08.35 am and then Magha constellation will set in. On Tuesday, the Moon will be in the Karka Rashi upto 08.35 am after which it will enter Simha rashi and Sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 12

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will set in at 04:29 am and end at 05:14 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:57 am to 12:48 pm on Tuesday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06:32 pm to 06:56 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 12

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 03:34 pm and end at 05:09 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 12:22 pm to 01:58 pm on Tuesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 09:11 am to 10:46 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 12. It will be observed from 08:32 m to 09:23 am and then 11:14 pm to 11:59 pm.

