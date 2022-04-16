Aaj Ka Panchang, April 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Hanuman Jayanti

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 16, 2022: 16th of April, which is Shaniwara (Saturday), will mark the Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will include some of the auspicious muhurats like Brahma Muhurat, Abhijit, Godhuli Muhurat, and Amrit Kalam to name a few. Before you start something new and fresh, keep in mind these inauspicious muhurats which will be part of the day as well - Rahu Kalam, Aadal Yoga, and Gulikai Kalam.

The day will also mark Hanuman Jayanti. On this day, Hindus devotees worship Lord Hanuman to gain confidence and peace in life. Hanuman is said to be the son of King Kesari and Queen Anjana. He is also known to be an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. The Epic of Ramayana is filled with the courageous acts of Lord Hanuman. This Hanuman Jayanti, please the Lord by offering him the prasad of his choice.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset timings for April 16

Sunrise on the 16th of April will take place at 5:55 am and the sunset will happen at 6:47 pm. The moonrise today will happen at 6:26 am and there will be no moonset because of Purnima.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for April 16

Purnima tithi will prevail till the 17th of April until 12:24 am, following which Pratipada tithi will commence. Hasta nakshatra will prevail till 8:40 am, following which Chitra will begin.

Auspicious muhurat for April 16

Brahma Muhurat will commence at 4:26 am and will end at 5:10 am. Abhijit will start at 11:55 am and will come to an end by 12:46 pm. Godhuli muhurat will begin at 6:34 pm and will be in effect till 6:58 pm. Amrit Kalam will begin at 1:15 am on 17th April and will be in effect till 2:45 am.

Inauspicious muhurat for April 16

One of the most inauspicious muhurat, that is Rahu Kalam, will be in effect from 9:08 am till 10:44 am. Aadal Yoga will begin at 8:40 am and will come to an end at 5:54 am on the 17th of April. Gulikai Kalam will begin at 5:55 am and will come to end by 7:31am. The sun sign for 16th April will be Mesha and the moon sign will be Kanya till 8:01 pm.

