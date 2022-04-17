Aaj Ka Panchang, April 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 17, 2022: The Hindu Vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Pratipada tithi of the Vaishakha month on Sunday. Currently witnessing the lunar phase called the Krishna Paksha, the day will be Ravivar or Sunday and it will also be observed as the beginning of the Vaishakha month. On this day, devotees also keep ravivar fast to seek blessings for Lord Sun. A red colour idol is drawn on the wall at the place of worship, and then the puja is done following the rituals.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 17

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 05.54 am and set at 06.48 pm on April 17. The predicted timing of the Moonrise is 07.32 pm on April 17.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 17

Pratipada tithi will begin at 12.24 am on April 17 and will remain till 10.01 pm on Sunday. After 10.01 pm Dwitiya tithi will come into effect. On April 17, the Moon will be in the Tula Rashi and the Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Advertisement

Shubh Muhurat for April 17

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.25 am to 05.09 am. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.35 pm to 06.59 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 02.30 pm to 03.22 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 17

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 05.11 pm and will end at 06.48 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 03.34 pm to 05.11 pm on Sunday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 12.21 pm to 01.58 pm. Dur Muharat will fall from 05.05 pm to 05.56 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.