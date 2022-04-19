Aaj Ka Panchang, April 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 19, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalwar will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. No prominent festival is to be celebrated today. Read below to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings in case you want to organise any event or pooja.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 19

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 05:52 am and set at 6:49 pm on April 19. The Moon is expected to rise at 09:50 pm on April 18th. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 07:35 am on April 19.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 19

Tritiya tithi will end at 04:38 pm on April 19. On Tuesday, after 04:38 pm, Chaturthi tithi will come in effect. Anuradha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 01:39 am of April 20. On Tuesday, the Moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 19

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04:23 am to 05:08 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:55 am to 12:46 pm on Tuesday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06:36 pm to 07:00 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2:30 pm to 3:22 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 19

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 03:35 pm and will end at 05:12 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 12:20 pm to 01:58 pm on Tuesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 09:06 am to 10:43 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 19. It will be from 08:27 am to 09:19 am and from 11:14 pm to 11:58 pm.

