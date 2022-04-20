Aaj Ka Panchang, April 20, 2022: Check Out Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, Tithi and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 20, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhwar will mark the Chaturthi Tithi in the Vaishakha month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be overshadowed by the Ganda Moola muhurat.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 20

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 05:51 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to take place at 06:50 PM. The moon rises on April 20 at 11:00 PM while the moonset is predicted to take place at 08:24 AM according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 20

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect upto 01:52 PM on April 20 after which the Panchami tithi will come into effect. The Jyeshtha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 11:41 PM after which Mula nakshatra will come into effect on Wednesday. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Vrishchika upto 11:41 PM after which it will move to Dhanu Rashi. The Sun will be in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 20

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will not be coming into effect on Wednesday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:23 AM and remain so till 05:07 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:37 PM and prevail till 07:01 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be prevailing on Wednesday from 02:30 PM to 03:22 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect from 06:50 PM to 07:56 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 20

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat of Ganda Moola to be effective throughout the day. Rahu Kalam will be in effect from 12:20 PM to 01:58 PM. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Wednesday will be from 11:54 AM to 12:46 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 07:28 AM to 09:06 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 10:43 AM to 12:20 PM, according to Panchang. The Varjyam muhurat will be effective from 06:47 AM to 08:16 AM.

