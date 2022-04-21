Aaj Ka Panchang, April 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 21, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Guruvar will mark the Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. No prominent festival is to be celebrated today. Read below to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings in case you want to organize any event or pooja.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 21

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:50 am and set at 6:50 pm on April 21. The Moon is expected to rise at 12:06 am on April 22. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 9:21 am on April 21.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 21

Panchami tithi will end at 11:12 am on April 21. On Thursday, after this time, Shashthi tithi will come in effect. Mula Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 9:52 pm of April 21 after which, Purva Ashadha nakshatra will be in effect. On Thursday, the Moon will be in the Dhanu Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 21

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 4:22 am to 5:06 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:54 am to 12:46 pm on Thursday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 6:37 pm to ]7:01 pm. Vijaya Muharat will fall from 2:30 pm to 3:22 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 21

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 1:58 pm and will end at 3:35 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 9:05 am to 10:42 am on Thursday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 5:50 am to 7:27 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 21. It will be from 10:10 am to 11:02 am and from 3:22 pm to 4:14 pm.

