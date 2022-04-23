Aaj Ka Panchang, April 23, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 23, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Saptami Tithi and Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. Masik Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated today. Read below to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings in case you want to organize any worship ceremonies or social events.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 23

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 5:48 am and set at 6:51 pm on April 23. The Moon is expected to rise at 1:56 am on April 24. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 11:30 am on April 23.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details With Their Timings for April 23

Saptami tithi will be in effect till 6:27 am on April 23. On Saturday, after this time, Ashtami tithi will come in effect. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect till 6:54 pm on April 23 following which Shravana nakshatra will be in effect. On Saturday, the Moon will be in the Makara Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 23

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:20 am and end at 5:04 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:54 am to 12:46 pm on Saturday. Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 6:38 pm to 7:02 pm. Vijaya muharat will be in effect from 2:30 pm to 3:22 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 23

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 9:04 am and end at 10:42 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 5:48 am to 7:26 am on Saturday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 1:58 pm to 3:36 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 23 and the timings are from 5:48 am to 6:40 am and from 6:40 pm to 7:32 pm.

