Aaj Ka Panchang, April 25, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh And Ashubh Muhurta For Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, April 25, 2022: The Panchang for Monday or Somvar will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. No prominent festival will be celebrated on this day. Read more to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings in case you want to organize any worship ceremonies or social events.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 25

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected at 5:46 am and sunset at 6:53 pm on April 25. The Moon is expected to rise at 3:17 am on April 26. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 1:41 pm on April 25.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details With Their Timings for April 25

Dashami tithi will be in effect all day on Monday. Dhanishtha Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect upto 5:13 pm on April 25 following which Shatabhisha nakshatra will be in effect. On Monday, the Moon will be in the Kumbha Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 25

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:19 am and end at 5:02 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:53 am to 12:46 pm this day. Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 6:40 pm to 7:03 pm. Vijaya muharat will be in effect from 2:30 pm to 3:23 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 25

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 7:24 am and end at 9:03 am and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 1:58 pm to 3:36 pm on Monday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 10:41 am to 12:19 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 25 and the timings are from 12:46 pm to 1:38 pm and from 3:23 pm to 4:15 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.