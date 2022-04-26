Aaj Ka Panchang, April 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, April 26, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalvar will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Vallabhacharya Jayanti. On this day, people worship Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya who was an ardent devotee and follower of Lord Krishna and was known to spread Krishna Bhakti all over the country. It is believed that on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of Vaishakha month, Vallabhacharya was born. Therefore, the day is celebrated as Vallabhacharya Jayanti. On this day, people visit Shrinath Ji temple and offer prayers to Lord Krishna and his follower.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 26

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 05:45 am and set at 06:53 pm on April 26. The Moon is expected to rise at 03:51 am on April 27. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 02:44 pm on the same day

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 26

Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 01:38 am on April 26 and will remain till 02:47 pm on April 27. On Wednesday, after 12:47 am, Dwadashi tithi will come into effect. Shatabhisha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 04:56 pm on April 26. On Tuesday, the Moon will be in the Kumbha Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 26

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04:18 am to 05:02 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:53 am to 12:45 pm on Tuesday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06:40 pm to 07:04 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2:30 pm to 3:23 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 26

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 03:36 pm and will end at 05:15 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 12:19 pm to 01:58 pm on Tuesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 09:02 am to 10:41 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 26. It will be from 08:23 am to 09:15 am and from 11:14 pm to 11:57 pm.

