Aaj Ka Panchang, April 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh, Ashubh Muhurta For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 27, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhvar will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. No prominent Hindu festival will be celebrated on this day. Read more to know about the auspicious and inauspicious timings in case you want to organize any pooja, social events or religious ceremonies.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 27

According to Panchang, the sun will rise at 05:44 am and set at 6:54 pm on April 27. The Moon is predicted to rise at 04:22 am on April 28. The Moon set is predicted to happen at 03:43 pm on April 27.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details With Their Timings for April 27

Dwadashi tithi will be in effect all day on Wednesday. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect upto 05:05 pm on April 27. Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra is predicted to be in effect. On Wednesday, the Moon is expected to be in the Kumbha Rashi and Sun to be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 27

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be starting at 04:17 am and be in effect upto 05:01 am. No Abhijit Muhurat is predicted for this day. Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 06:41 pm to 07:05 pm. Vijaya Muharat will be in effect from 02:31 pm to 03:23 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 27

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 12:19 pm and end at 01:58 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 10:40 am to 12:29 pm on Wednesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 07:23 amto09:02am. Dur Muharat will fall once on April 27 from 11:53 am to 12:45pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.