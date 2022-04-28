Aaj Ka Panchang, April 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 28, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Guruwar will mark the Trayodashi Tithi in the Vaishakha month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be overshadowed by the Ganda Moola, Bhadra and Vidaal Yoga muhurat.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 28

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 05:43 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:54 PM. The moon rises on April 29 at 04:52 AM while the moonset is predicted to take place at 04:41 PM, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 28

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect upto 12:26 AM on April 29 after which the Chaturdashi tithi will come into effect. The Uttara Bhadrapada or constellation will be effective upto 05:40 PM after which Revati nakshatra will come into effect on Thursday. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Meena Rashi, while the Sun will be in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 28

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will be coming into effect on Thursday from 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:17 AM and remain so till 05:00 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:41 PM and prevail till 07:05 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be prevailing on Thursday from 02:31 PM to 03:23 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect from 06:54 PM to 07:59 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 28

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat of Panchaka to be effective throughout the day. Rahu Kalam will be in effect from 01:58 PM to 03:37 PM. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Thursday will be from 10:07 AM to 11:00 AM.

The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 05:43 AM to 07:22 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 09:01 AM to 10:40 AM, according to Panchang. The Ganda Moola muhurat will be effective from 05:40 PM to 05:42 AM on April 29. The Vidaal Yoga will prevail from 05:40 PM to 05:42 AM on April 29.

