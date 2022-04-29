Aaj Ka Panchang, April 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 29, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Friday fast. On this day, devotees of Goddess Lakshmi worship the goddess of wealth by keeping a day-long fast. They start by bathing early in the morning and worshipping Mata Lakshmi. People keep a fast from sunrise to sunset. It is believed that by keeping fast on Friday, goddess Lakshmi gets impressed and showers one with wealth, prosperity and happiness.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 29

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 05:42 am and set at 6:55 pm on April 29. The Moon is expected to rise at 05:22 am on April 30. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 05:37 pm on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 29

Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 12:26 am on April 29 and will remain till 12:57 am on April 30. On Saturday, after 12:57 am, Amavasya tithi will come into effect marking the end of Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month. Revati Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 06:43 pm on April 29. On Friday, the Moon will be in the Meena Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 29

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04:16 am to 04:59 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:52 am to 12:45 pm on Friday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06:42 pm to 07:06 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 02:31 pm to 03:24 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 29

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 10:40 am and will end at 12:19 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 07:21 am to 09:00 am on Friday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 03:37 pm to 05:16 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 29. It will be from 08:21 am to 09:14 am and from 12:45 pm to 01:38 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.