Aaj Ka Panchang, April 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh And Ashubh Muhurat For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 30, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. Darsha Amavasya will be in effect today so if you want to hold rituals to appease ancestors, today is a great day. Read more to know about the auspicious and inauspicious timings in case you want to organize any religious ceremonies, pooja or social events.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 30

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 05:41 am and set at 6:56 pm on April 30. No moonrise is predicted for this day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details With Their Timings for April 30

Amavasya tithi will be in effect all day on Saturday. Ashwini Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect upto 08:13 pm on April 30. Bharani nakshatra is predicted to be in effect after this time. On Saturday, the Moon and Sun are both expected to be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 30

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be starting at 04:15 am and be in effect upto 04:58 am. Abhijit Muhurat is predicted from 11:52 am to 12:45 pm on this day. Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 06:42 pm to 07:06 pm. Vijaya Muharat will be in effect from 02:31 pm to 03:24 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 30

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 12:19 pm and end at 01:58 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 10:40 am to 12:29 pm on Saturday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 01:58 pm to 03:37 pm. Dur Muharat will fall two times on April 30 from 05:41 am to 06:34 am and 06:34 am to 07:27 am.

